Liverpool Academy Standout Ben Doak Signs First Professional Contract

It hasn’t taken long for Ben Doak to find his feet at Liverpool. The Scottish starlet joined the Reds from Celtic this summer after being considered one of the brightest prospects in the UK. He made his first team debut for The Bhoys last January at just 16 years of age.

Since joining up with Liverpool, he has terrorized defenders with his pace, quickness, and tenacity at the U18 level domestically and the U19 level for the UEFA Youth League. He recently made the jump U21 level for the Reds, making appearances in the Premier League 2 and the Papa Johns Trophy. He has been particularly prolific in the UEFA Youth League, scoring four goals and notching four assists to help Liverpool top their group in international play.

After impressing at the youth levels he made his senior team debut for Liverpool last week against Derby County in the EFL Cup, just two days before his 17th birthday. In less than 20 minutes of work, he gave fans a lot to be excited about, completing a game-leading three dribbles.

After his impressive performance, he was given a spot on the bench for the Premier League clash against Southampton they day after his 17th birthday. Now, to round out an impressive week, Doak has been handed his first professional contract by Liverpool. While he certainly has a way to go before entering the conversation as a regular senior team player, he certainly is making his name known as one to watch.