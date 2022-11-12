Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy

Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table.

Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA of charges related the manager’s red card incurred in October’s win over Manchester City.

With the defending champions dropping to a shock loss earlier in the matchday and top four contenders Newcastle and Chelsea set to face off in the late fixture, it was a critical chance for Liverpool to make up ground on their rivals for European places.

His squad answered the call, with a brace from Darwin Nunez and a goal for Roberto Firmino helping to make it four wins on the bounce. Victory on the day marked only the third time this season the Reds have won consecutive league games.

Klopp’s ban extended to his post-match interview duties meaning that we will have to content ourselves with comments from the opposing manager, Nathan Jones in his first game at the club following the midweek sacking of Ralph Hasenhüttl:

“We allowed top, top, world class players too much space. That is borderline suicide,” Jones said speaking to the BBC

“I wanted to come in and learn against one of the best Premier League sides ever because over the last few seasons, Liverpool have been one of the best sides the Premier League has ever seen.”

Liverpool will take encouragement from this run of results and will be hoping to rediscover the mentality monster mindset that has taken them to such heights under Klopp.

However, this will be the last official action for the Reds for nearly six weeks until they take on Man City in the Carabao Cup on December 20th.