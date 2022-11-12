Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Saturday, November 12th |

Premier League | Anfield

3:00PM BST/10:00AM EST

In the last game before all the players leave to go off to the World Cup. The currently sit in eighth place, and a win would leave them in a decent place to come back to in December when the season resumes.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Television: no options (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA)| Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

#LIVSOU Team news



How we line-up to face Southampton this afternoon — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2022

SOUTHAMPTON





Nathan Jones has named his first #SaintsFC side



Here’s the team the boss has picked to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/m4luGWFZsx — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 12, 2022

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.