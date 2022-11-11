Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup

After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun.

Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will be played the week of December 19th.

With the World Cup squads being announced, it is important to note that the biggest footballing tournament in the world will finish in Qatar on December 18th, mere days before this domestic tournament is set to resume.

This will no doubt inform the squads that both teams will field on the Tuesday or Wednesday of that following week. Liverpool themselves are dealing with a number of injuries and though a couple of our key players will be missing out on the World Cup and therefore getting rested, who knows what the teams on the pitch will eventually look like.

Manchester City is a formidable opponent no matter when or how we face them, and this will be no exception, even as their own squad will no doubt suffer from their own World Cup woes.

Roll on to December, then, Reds.