Liverpool 2, Napoli 0 - Match Recap: Reds Get The Win Over The Line

Liverpool 2 - 0 Napoli

Reds: Salah 85’, Nunez 90+10

Pre-Match

Ugh. Are we doing this again? Please don’t hurt me, Liverpool.

First Half

In a surprise twist, Liverpool actually create the first big chance of the night when Curtis Jones just about gets on the end of a Mo Salah through ball, but can’t quite keep the shot on frame. And then a moment later Konate gets away with what could’ve easily been a soft penalty for the visitors. So, swings and roundabouts.

With half an hour gone, Liverpool appear to actually be taking the game to the visitors? Strange, this. Salah does well to set up a decent chance for Thiago. And Bobby Firmino does the most Bobby Firmino thing ever, a flying no-look backheel pass to set up a Curtis Jones header, which could not be finished to create the assist of the year, unfortunately.

DREAD PIRATE MILLY LET’S GOOOOO!!!

Eh-hem. Sorry. James Milner was bleeding from the head, and I was hoping they’d send him back with a massive head bandage. They did not, and I am sad. Milly seems to be fine.

Anyway, the half ends scoreless. So.

Second Half

Milner immediately pulls up with a knock to start the second half. So. That’s great. Harvey Elliott comes on to replace him.

VAR Napoli appear to take the lead from a free header on a set play, but they were just offside. Unlucky.

The intensity on the pitch has immediately picked up after the disallowed goal. With previous Liverpool teams, that would’ve been a good thing. But. Well. Yeah.

With 20 minutes to go, Darwin Nunez comes on for Curtis Jones.

GOAL! Liverpool take the lead through a corner. Nunez’s first headed effort is just prevented from crossing the line, but Salah’s follow up leaves nothing to doubt.

Immediately after the goal, Klopp brings on three kids, including Calvin Ramsey’s long awaited debut. Carvalho and and Bajcetic join Ramsey in replacing Firmino, Thiago, and Trent.

GOAL! At first it appears that Darwin a) took a goal off Van Dijk and b) did so from an offside position. However, VAR gives it, and it’s happy days on Merseyside.

Final Thoughts

That was certainly a game that happened. And Liverpool won, isn’t that nice?