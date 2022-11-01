Liverpool vs. Napoli: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS NAPOLI

| Tuesday, November 1st |

Champions League | Anfield

8PM BST/4PM EST

At least this one doesn’t really count. Unless Liverpool do a madness and win by 4 goals. Over a team that absolutely trounced us 4-1 in their gaff. So. Please don’t hurt us (or yourselves) tonight, Liverpool.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Napoli

Television: BT Sport 3 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

NAPOLI

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.