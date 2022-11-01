Klopp About to Hit Next Liverpool Milestone

Klopp Out bozos aside, it’s safe to say that most people recognize the incredible effect that Jürgen Klopp had on Liverpool Football Club when he took over the reigns in 2015. The boss just recently celebrated seven years in charge of the club, and on Tuesday, he’ll have another milestone to add to the list.

When Liverpool kick-off against the Italian side at Anfield, it will be Klopp’s 400th match in charge of the club.

“[It means] a lot,” Klopp told off the official site in preparation for the game. “Unfortunately, we lost No.397 and No.399 – that feels really bad, to be honest.

“But in general, and how we all know, that’s obviously a number [that] I don’t expect the next 20 managers of Liverpool will reach that as well because it’s pretty special, I know that, what we achieved over the years.

“It just doesn’t feel in the moment like that but it’s no problem, the number is still impressive. I’m very grateful for that, that I was allowed to do that.”

Liverpool have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League tournament. Barring a dramatic scoreline, they will more than likely finish second in the group behind the guests. However, it’s not all dead rubber, as Klopp will want his 400th match to turn out better than 399 and 397.