Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2: Man of the Match

With a horrific loss to Arsenal in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Mark Kastner
/ new
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Quite frankly a shocking game from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. It ends 3-2 to Arsenal but that probably flatters the Reds. We have to run this post and you have to vote, even when Liverpool doesn’t play well.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Who was Liverpool’s Man of the Match against Arsenal?

view results
  • 21%
    Darwin Nunez
    (9 votes)
  • 29%
    Roberto Firmino
    (12 votes)
  • 7%
    Luis Diaz
    (3 votes)
  • 41%
    You, the fan, for watching
    (17 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

