Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

ARSENAL VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, October 9th |

Premier League | Emirates

4:30PM BST/11:30PM EST

If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); Canal Sport 3 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); No Coverage (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

ARSENAL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

