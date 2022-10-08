Arsenal vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

ARSENAL VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, October 9th |

Premier League | Emirates Stadium

4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST

Liverpool will head down to London to take on Arsenal on Sunday evening. The Reds are floundering in ninth place after seven games while Arsenal currently sit at the top of the league.

A Champions League win against Rangers midweek might be the confidence-booster that Liverpool need to pull out a much-needed victory at the Emirates.

Manager Jürgen Klopp chose to switch up his usual 4-3-3 formation against Rangers, instead putting out a more attacking 4-2-4 with Darwin Núñez as the tip of the spear. Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson partnered in the midfield.

Could Klopp maintain that same system away to a better side on Sunday?

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-2-4)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are close to returning from injury, but neither is likely ready just yet. Kostas Tsimikas will keep his spot on the left in Robertson’s place for the time being. Arthur Melo was injured in training before the Rangers game and will miss this one. Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the sidelines for the time being.

While the Thiago / Henderson fulcrum worked against Rangers, if Klopp uses this system again, it will likely be the more defensive-minded Fabinho in for the captain.

For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are both out injured.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “When you need some time nobody wants to give you time and maybe not all of us deserve time, because you still have to be good to use the time – and that’s what Mikel obviously did. I have to say, really lots of respect for it. They had a lot of talent already in the last few years.”

The Officials

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistant: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Kickoff is set for 4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST tomorrow. Stick with The Liverpool Offside team to keep yourself up to date with team news and match buildup, live updates, and post-match reaction. If you want to join the discussion, sign up for an SB Nation account and have your say on the action as it happens.