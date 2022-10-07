Klopp Talk: On Nûñez, Formations, and Whether He’s Been Found Out

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Sunday match against Arsenal, the Liverpool boss addressed some of the key topics amongst the fanbase following the win against Rangers: Darwin Nûñez’s form, Liverpool’s formation options, and how much of the poor start is down to opposition coaches having figured out how to get at Liverpool.

As for Nûñez, Klopp found himself pleased with the new striker even though he didn’t find his way onto the scoresheet:

It was down to his movement and down to the movement of the boys around. One of the things he showed so far in all the games he played [is] that he brings himself quite frequently in good finishing positions, which is actually the most important thing for a striker. That’s why everybody should be, or could be, very optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future. That was absolutely good.

In other words, Klopp seems to suggest that as long as Nûñez keeps creating chances, we should be certain the goals will come.

Addressing the new formation that we saw on Tuesday, Klopp refused to note whether it was a one-off or a new direction:

For us, it’s much more important that we become unpredictable again. We need different systems for that as well. This is not the only system we can play. It was now a 4-4-2. Always when you name systems, it’s ‘Is it 4-3-3 or is it 4-5-1? Is it 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1?’ We don’t want to make it more complicated than it is but there are obviously different systems for us available and we have to choose from now on which one is the best for the next opponent, or the best for us in the moment. We have to be more unpredictable, definitely.

In terms of that potential predictability, Klopp had much to say on why it’s seemed that opponents have “figured Liverpool Out”: