Team News: Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal

In his press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to London.

Curtis Jones is nearing a return, as the midfielder took part in team training on Thursday. He has featured only once thus far this campaign, as he struggled with both an initial injury and a recurrence already in 2022/23.

Out of the players sidelined with previous injury — Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, and Jones — Curtis Jones is who we’ll likely see first, though Andy Robertson is “running a lot,” and is close to a return as well. Per Klopp, “Probably Curtis is now the closest, then Robbo and then the other two step by step.”

In the meantime, though, the Reds have lost new signing Arthur Melo to muscle injury, though the extent of the injury remains unclear:

“We have one new injury, it’s Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he’s out.”

Given how recently Jones has returned to team training, it’s unlikely that he or Robertson will be available for Arsenal.