First Professional Contract for Hannah Silcock

Hannah Silcock joined Liverpool’s Academy at age eight, and has today signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC Women.

The 18-year-old made her first team debut last season, and started for the Reds last weekend against Sunderland in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The centerback has looked promising in her early showings, and the contract is a just reward for her progression.

At the same time, Silcock has been called up for the first time to the England youth side, and will be a part of the U19 squad to face Slovakia and Slovenia in qualifiers this week.

Liverpool FC Women Manager Matt Beard is excited to see what is to come for Silcock, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com:

“We’re delighted for Hannah; she’s an exceptionally talented player and we’re really excited about her future in the game.

“It’s great we’ve been able to produce another one of our own players, she’s been at the club since U9s and I remember having a picture with her back then!

“She’s a very good one-on-one defender, with great physical presence and she’s great on the ball - she can drive out with it, she can beat players.

“She’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player.

“It’s a big year for her, both in her development and educationally. This is a signing for the long term but she’s good enough to play in the first team now.”

The Reds are next in action on October 16th away at Spurs.