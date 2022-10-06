Diaz: “Win, Win, and Win.”

TNT Sports Brasil, whom also carried Darwin’s semi-viral but unsurprising admission that he doesn’t know what Jürgen is talking about most of the time without the help of Pepijn Lijnders and Vitos Matos, spoke to Liverpool FC winger Luis Diaz after the 2-0 win against Rangers at Anfield. He had some interesting things to say, including thoughts on the departure of Sadio Mané:

“The team was gutted. Obviously, he’s a player that will be missed in any club.” “He’s gone to a big club and is working to achieve his goals. And we’re conscious of the big group we have here, we’re working hard every day to improve.” “Everybody’s here to help and that shows in games.”

He also stressed the importance of winning. Really, he used the word multiple times:

“It’s simple. Win, win and win.” “I think winning gives you much more confidence, but not only that, to play well and leave the pitch with the impression you gave your all. For me, that’s the most important thing.” “But when that doesn’t happen, we have to try and improve in training to try and rectify in the next game.” “We’ve very happy with the win [against Rangers], now we’ll rest to prepare for what’s coming.”

It’s maybe a tad simplistic, but yes. Save for the cursed injury-afflicted season of 20/21, We have rarely seen Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool with their backs against the wall, needing to play their way out of the muck. Right now, the team needs to do the simple things right and rack up the wins, regardless if they’re hard-earned or easy. Rangers was a good step in that direction, with the team looking solid and the defensive transition issues not as apparent as they have been all season. With Arsenal, Rangers, and Man City and a constant three-game-a-week schedule on the horizon, things aren’t about to get any easier. Let’s hope this squad has found its feet in time to meet the challenge.