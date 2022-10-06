Borna Barisic: “Ibrox Atmosphere Better than Anfield”

Borna Barisic, Rangers’ left-back, is counting on the Ibrox to be the great equaliser when Liverpool FC make the trip up to Glasgow next week.

Speaking after the game at Anfield, the 29-year-old said:

“The Ibrox atmosphere is still the best by far for me. With all due respect to everyone, I thought Anfield had a good atmosphere. But for me personally, not just because I am playing at Rangers, it wasn’t better than Ibrox. Maybe it’s because I have played in so many big games, played on so many big nights, but for me Ibrox is the best still.” “I think that Tuesday was the best game of the three we have played [in Group A]. We are just growing. It is Champions League level, our group is very tough, all the top teams are in it. We need to grow, we need to learn. I think we are doing that. In the Champions League you don’t have time and small details always decide a game. I think we are growing, which is the most important thing. We can take many positive things from the game, but we also still have to learn a lot. In the second-half we played much better. Maybe they didn’t press too much. But if we keep the ball for a little bit longer it is easier for us to play. I also think that we can press them better. They are a top team. But we are growing, we are learning and I think we will be much better at Ibrox. It is our home, our crowd. They are a 12th player for us.”

Let’s hope not. Anfield has been subdued as of late. You can feel the nervousness coming through instead of the constant roar of songs being belted when the Reds have been imperious in previous seasons. Still, the crowd seemed better yesterday. At the very least, let’s hope the travelling Kop doesn’t embarrass themselves as some Rangers fans did, who were openly brandishing copies of The S*n and, weirdly, Union Jack cushions. Sadder than it is offensive, really.