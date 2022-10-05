Trent: “I Try to Always Think Positively”

It was a pretty good night at Anfield. Liverpool FC didn’t concede first! We even got to see Ben Davies in the flesh for Rangers, proving once and for all he isn’t an advanced holographic program. After an international break where he was the subject of much discussion, Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a fantastic free-kick.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Trent spoke on the team’s performance, his goal and form, as well as what’s to come:

I think the performance was great from the lads. On Saturday [against Brighton] it was disappointing – we never really got going, our press wasn’t there, and we were slow out of the blocks. It was the complete opposite today. We started well and it continued throughout the game, they had their spells in the second half but overall we played outstanding.

He was asked about his free-kick goal...

I don’t normally score them from that side, I usually score them from the other side of the pitch! For me it was just about getting it on target. It’s what I was focusing on and what I was practising – hitting the target. There’s always a chance of it going in with rebounds and stuff like that.

His own performance and form as of late:

No matter what, I try to always think positively. People say things but for me it’s about going out there and performing for the team. That’s the only thing that matters – coming out here and getting the wins and helping the team win games. Yeah, it’s been a tough start to the season for me, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

The different formation played a part according to Trent:

We went back to a bit more of a basic 4-4-2 and played it really well. We shifted across the pitch really well and we made it compact – they couldn’t play through us. They were playing a lot of long balls and stuff like that and we were winning the second balls. The change in tactic definitely helped us today, so we’ll see what happens going forward.

And now, it’s going to be a busy month of games ahead:

This year is going to be very intense. For us, it’s what we’re used to – playing three games a week and stuff like that. There’s no excuses there. It’s exciting when it’s coming thick and fast for us.

It could very well be a season-defining week of games. Arsenal, Rangers, and Manchester City beckon. It’s going to take more of the same we saw last night. More fortitude, more resiliency. Up the Reds.