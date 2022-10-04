Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?

Liverpool FC 2 - 0 Glasgow Rangers

Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen)

Pre-Match

Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.

First Half

Bright start for the Reds, as the four attackers show some nice early link up. If the answer was “fuck it, just throw all the lads up front” all along, I’m going to be pissed about the poor start to the season, but super excited about the rest of it.

GOAL! The Scouser in the team steps up to a free kick and curls it up and over the wall, into the top corner. The keeper had no chance. He then celebrated in front of the now-silent away supporters.

So halfway through the half and Liverpool are unusually comfortable. It’s...nice? Pleasant even? Still, at 1-0 and with this “no defending, only vibes” defense, maybe score another 2 or 3 lads?

I know I said this last time out, but holy fuck did we ever miss Diogo Jota. His movement, and touch are on point so far, and he seems up for it tonight. Elsewhere across the front four, Nunez continues getting into great positions and getting shots away. He’s forced a few saves and last-ditch tackles, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time for him.

The half ends 1-0, but it was all one-way traffic for the Reds. The visitors managed just two pot shots from outside the box, totally a mere 0.08 xG. Liverpool are unlucky not to be up by more, but a similar second half should see the home side trot out clear winners tonight.

Second Half

Liverpool start the half as brightly as they started it, and are soon rewarded...

PENALTY! Luis Diaz makes a brilliant run into the box, driving past defenders as if they’re standing still, forcing them to concede the most obvious, stone-cold penalty you’ve ever seen given.

GOAL!! Mo steps to the spot and slots down the middle!

Liverpool forwards are really getting their dribbling stats up tonight. It’s as if they saw Diaz’s run and thought “well, these are shit, I think I’ll have a go too.”

With 70 minutes gone, Klopp makes his first subs: Fabinho and Roberto Firmino come on for Henderson and Jota, respectively.

Ten minutes later, Klopp hooks Thiago and Nunez for James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

Rangers nearly pull one back, but Tsimikas is alive to the danger and clears the ball off the line! on the ensuing corner Alisson makes himself big to block a point-blank effort.

Klopp makes his final sub in stoppage time, bringing on Joe Gomez for Alexander-Arnold off, who receives a big ovation from the Anfield crowd.

Final Thoughts

Did Liverpool do the thing? Did Liverpool not do the thing? And are we happy or (at least temporarily) furious about some aspect of the thing?