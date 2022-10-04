Liverpool vs. Rangers: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS RANGERS

| Tuesday, October 4th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Well, Liverpool aren’t in the best of nick, but the Reds can at least make it a long trip back to Scotland for these Tory flag-shagging monarchy fetishists. So that’s something.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Rangers

Television: BT Sports 2 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL FC

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐



How we line up to face @RangersFC tonight in the #UCL! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 4, 2022

RANGERS

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.