Anfield Road Expansion Reaches “Milestone”

The club have provided an update for supporters regarding the ongoing Anfield Road expansion project, and have reported that the next phase will see the roof lifted off to be replaced by a new, larger one.

The new roof will increase the capacity by 7,000, moving the overall stadium capacity to 61,000.

While the expansion project is “on schedule” to be completed by the start of next season, this dramatic next step will occur during the pause for the Men’s World Cup this winter.

Commenting on this progress, Paul Cuttill, the vice president of stadium operations, says:

“We’re really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand-new one.

“When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, they’ll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfield’s exciting new future.”

Fans have been informed that the updates could expose a small percentage of home and away fans to inclement weather during the next phase.