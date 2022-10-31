 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anfield Road Expansion Reaches “Milestone”

The club is progressing the ground refresh plans

By Mari Lewis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Anfield is seen through the streets as the sun sets prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield on September 15, 2021 in Liverpool, England.
Anfield is seen through the streets as the sun sets prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield on September 15, 2021 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The club have provided an update for supporters regarding the ongoing Anfield Road expansion project, and have reported that the next phase will see the roof lifted off to be replaced by a new, larger one.

The new roof will increase the capacity by 7,000, moving the overall stadium capacity to 61,000.

While the expansion project is “on schedule” to be completed by the start of next season, this dramatic next step will occur during the pause for the Men’s World Cup this winter.

Commenting on this progress, Paul Cuttill, the vice president of stadium operations, says:

“We’re really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand-new one.

“When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, they’ll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfield’s exciting new future.”

Fans have been informed that the updates could expose a small percentage of home and away fans to inclement weather during the next phase.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside