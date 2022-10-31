Klopp Talk: We Have to Fix This

It’s important to take things with a grain of salt. Yes, this is a terrible start to a season, but it’s only October! Things could get a lot worse! Obviously, we’re hoping the injury crisis gets better and that the defense remembers what they’re here to do and how they work together. For Jurgen Klopp, the main worry isn’t finishing in the top four but it (and qualifying for the Champions League) is definitely on his mind.

“Yeah, that’s actually not my main worry in the moment because there are a lot of other worries but yeah, of course,” he told the club’s website. “I am at least not that dumb that I don’t know distances and I know who is up there, but you cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment. So, how I said, we have to fix that and we will see where we end up. We all know that everything is possible, or a lot of things are possible, but for that you have to win football games and we didn’t do that often enough yet.”

“There is no excuse for it or whatever but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players who are not injured,” he added, when asked about why Liverpool have struggled to control matches. “So that’s what we carry with us in the moment and that’s why some players play too often and other players have to play too early. That’s the situation and the next game is already waiting, and now you might say Naples, it’s a home game, we are already through in the group. I would say it’s Liverpool against Napoli and we should put in a proper performance. At least we need again 11 starters and then a few days later we play away at Tottenham, so that’s our situation. It’s not now for a main overhaul and all these kind of things – no, you have to fight through and you have to fight for momentum, for confidence, for security.”

Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday, November 1.