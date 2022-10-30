 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool FC Women 1, Manchester City 2: Woman of the Match

After yet another narrow loss, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s woman of the match.

By rbhasker
/ new
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Football can be the cruelest of sports at times. Liverpool walked away from today’s match with no points despite a strong game. The Reds saw an extremely tense scramble that should have produced a goal in the final minutes, and some stellar defensive work from both Laws and Campbell, but still ended the match with only 1 goal (from an excellent Katie Stengel) to Manchester City’s 2.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve offered a few other options for you to select who had the most outstanding performance for the Reds. Make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Woman of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

As always, anyone visiting on Apple or Google AMP who wish to vote and can’t see the poll can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and re-entering the story.

Poll

Who was the Woman of the Match against Manchester City

view results
  • 0%
    Katie Stengel
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rachael Laws (for that one save)
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Megan Campbell (for that other save)
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Niamh Fahey (...for that other other save)
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    The entire team for avoiding any more injuries
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside