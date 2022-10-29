Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 2 Leeds United

Liverpool: Salah 13’

Leeds United: Rodrigo 5’, Summerville 89’

Pre-Match

Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

First Half

Salah nearly starts the game off with a goal after some confusion by the Leeds keeper. However, his shot is deflected for a corner that leads nowhere.

A horrible mix-up on the other end between Alisson and Joe Gomez doesn’t go as lucky for the Reds. Rodrigo taps in the miscue past a desperate Alisson, and the hosts are done 1-0 only five minutes in. This is not the away-to-Ajax energy we were all hoping to see.

Thankfully, Liverpool returned the favor and evened the score after 13 minutes. The opportunity started with a corner. Andy Robertson hefted the ball high and far past the scrum in the center of the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold retrieved in and got it to Salah, then back to Trent. Trent’s shot from distance sailed over the keeper’s head and right to Robertson’s feet. The wingback didn’t hesitate to loft the ball into the box, where Salah was there to tuck it away into the back of the net.

20 minutes in, sloppy passing and a resulting foul nearly give Leeds the opportunity to regain the upper hand. A long free kick goes out wide and a great cross from Rasmus Kristensen finds Brenden Aaronson’s head. The shot clatters off the crossbar, letting off the Reds.

Leeds appear content to sit back and wait for the counterattack. In the last 15 minutes of the first half, it was all Liverpool, taking corner and corner to no avail.

Second Half

Liverpool are out for the second half looking a lot livelier and more precise than the first. The passes are connecting and the Reds are pressing Leeds high up the pitch.

At 60 minutes, Klopp makes a double substitution with Fabinho and Elliott making way for captain Henderson and Curtis Jones. Jones makes an instant impact, using quick feet to work with way into the box and creating an opportunity for Robertson. Unfortunately, the shot went straight to the keeper.

After some Leeds persistence, the substitutions seem to have revitalized the Reds even more. Several good attacks from Liverpool lead to a few corners and near-misses, but not that precious second goal.

If nothing else, at least the crowd is up for it tonight. Also up for it (see what I did there) is Meslier, who tipped a stinging shot from Núñez up and over the bar. Before the corner can happen, James Milner replaces Alexander-Arnold. The former takes the corner kick, and it results in a scramble in front of Leeds’ goal before the ball is finally knocked away.

Robertson needs some medical attention after a clash of heads, but thankfully looks alright.

A tame header from Firmino towards goal gets briefly fumbled by Meslier, but the keeper jumps on it. That will be a moment that will haunt Klopp and his team as Summerville quickly picks up a winner on the other end.

Final Thoughts

Excuse me I’m just going to double check when the World Cup starts.