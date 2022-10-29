Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Saturday, October 29th |

Premier League | Anfield

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

Right now there seems to be a Premier League Liverpool and a Champions League Liverpool, and the difference between them is extremely frustrating. Which Liverpool will we see today as they host Leeds United at Anfield?

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

The Reds to face Leeds tonight #LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

LEEDS UNITED

