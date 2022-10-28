Jurgen Klopp Fined For City Red Card, Escapes Touchline Ban

Jurgen Klopp has escaped a touchline ban resulting from his red card offense during the 1-0 Liverpool win over Manchester City.

The FA had issued charges last week after the Reds boss berating of a linesman for not calling a foul for City’s Bernardo Silva blatantly manhandling of Mohamed Salah resulted in his sending off.

A touchline ban was expected to follow, but the FA declined to issue a ruling prior to Liverpool’s fixture against Nottingham Forest the following weekend. However, while the English footballing body ultimately decided to fine Klopp £30,000 for his conduct, the German manager was able to avoid a ban along with officially admitting that his behavior had been “improper”

Klopp had readily admitted fault immediately following the incident:

“Of course, red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment,” he said of the incident at the time.

“I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody, but when you look at the pictures back, I know myself, at 55 years, the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card – who cares what I say.

“I lost it in that moment, it’s not OK. But I think, a little bit as an excuse, I would like to mention: how can you not whistle that foul?”

The sanction levied is subject to appeal by both Klopp and the FA, however the Reds boss is set to be on the touchline for Saturday’s clash with Leeds.