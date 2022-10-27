Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group

Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none.

The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The FA Player does have the full match to watch as a replay, and the club’s main page has highlights of the match as well. If all you care about are those glorious goals, though, we’ve got you covered thanks to the Liverpool FC Women Twitter account.

Manager Matt Beard made eight changes to the lineup from the weekend’s squad that was beaten by Arsenal, with Missy Bo Kearns, Hannah Silcock, Carla Humphrey, and Charlotte Wardlaw all starting. The first goal would come only 14 minutes into the first half, with the aforementioned Kearns firing a rocket from another Meg Campbell long throw.

The @bokearnsxxx goal that got things started against Leicester



A fantastic all-round performance from one of our own ❤

Kearns, who was voted Woman of the Match, also assisted Rhiannon Roberts in what would be the second of the evening. Razza would get a touch off of a Missy Bo corner and Leicester’s keeper Demi Lambourne would be unable to make it to the ground in time to stop it.

Kearns ➡ @RazzaRoberts



A lovely glancing header to double our advantage

The Reds would go up three-nil just before the halftime break, this time through Rachel Furness in stoppage time. It was a poor short pass from Lambourne that Furness was able to pounce on and before the Foxes knew what was happening, she’d sent a rocket into the top corner.

An absolute beauty from @RachelFurness10 last night pic.twitter.com/9i1rKmpSAM — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 27, 2022

The fourth and final goal came from none other than Katie Stengel, the American coming on for Mel Lawley at the start of the second half. Stengel picked up a gift of a pass from Furness and was off into the final third, also firing from distance and sending Lambourne into space to make the victory complete.

The Steng from downtown ⚽ pic.twitter.com/E3oPoqpbio — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 27, 2022

Sometimes with a win like that, you just need to sit back and enjoy the fruits of that labor.

Liverpool have moved to the top of Group B with that win and with only Blackburn left to play at the end of November. They now face Manchester City over the weekend, with a little more time to practice this new formation that gave them such success on Wednesday.

Up the winning Reds!