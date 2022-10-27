Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise

Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League.

Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. He lay prone on the turf for a bit, clearly in pain but was ultimately able to leave the field without needing on-field treatment.

When asked if the squad had any other injury concerns to worry about after the game, Klopp was hopeful that it was much ado about nothing:

“I think so. I was worried as well when I saw the situation, because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee, so painful, a bruise, but as far as I know now nothing else.”

With european progression secured, Liverpool FC will next host Leeds United in Premier League action on Saturday.