Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs

Ajax 0 - 3 Liverpool

Reds: Salah 42’, Núñez 49’, Elliott 52’

Pre-Match

Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.

First Half

The Reds are let off the hook early after a good move puts Ajax in, but they could only crash the shot off the woodwork. Hopefully that was “the one” that usually ends up in the net when we concede first.

Liverpool spend most of the first twenty minutes under a fair bit of pressure from the home side. The Reds appear wildly out of shape, and are finding things difficult both in and out of possession.

The green-clad Reds seemed to have played their way through the worst of the Ajax barrage, but haven’t really created much going forward. Of course, they still remain vulnerable on the counter, but thankfully Trent came up with a big block.

GOAL! Salah puts Liverpool ahead with a divine first-time chip over an onrushing keeper! Brilliant! And brilliant of Jordan Henderson to win the ball and put it on a plate for the Egyptian King.

A moment later Darwin should’ve extended Liverpool’s lead, but rattles his powerful shot off the woodwork.

Second Half

GOAL!! Núñez gets his goal! He wins a corner by forcing a save from a shot, and then heads home the subsequent corner.

GOAL!!! The Child scored, and now we’re having fun! Salah played Elliott through, the 19-year-old shrugged off a challenge and fired it into the roof of the net!

Liverpool are now cruising after the three goals in quick succession. It’s amazing how good things can happen when you score first (and second and third)!

Just after the hour mark, Klopp hooks Núñez and brings on Curtis Jones.

Henderson appears to pick up a knock, and just before substitutions as well. Klopp brings on Milner for Hendo, Carvalho for Elliott, and Bajcetic for Fabinho.

In the wanning minutes, Klopp brings off Robertson for Tsimikas.

Final Thoughts

It wasn’t always easy, especially in the first half, but Liverpool managed to ride out the rough patches and allow their quality to shine through. In the end, it was a comfortable win, and the Reds are in the pot for the Champions League Knock Out rounds. However, they’d need a big result against Napoli to secure the top spot in the group.