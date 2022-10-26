Ajax vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

AJAX VS. LIVERPOOL
| Wednesday, October 26th |
Champions League | Johan Cruijff Arena
8PM BST/2AM EST
We get to take a break from our less-than-desirable league form and concentrate on the Champions League tonight, where a draw will be enough to qualify the Reds for the next round. A win, on the other hand, would give Liverpool an outside shot at topping the group. So, please Liverpool, just get a result of some form.
Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
AJAX
LIVERPOOL
