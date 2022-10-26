Kaide Gordon Ruled Out Until 2023

There’s always space in the treatment room of the AXA Training Centre. Young Liverpool FC attacker Kaide Gordon has been ruled out of action until the new year. While Gordon is hardly a key part of the first-team, it has still been a very frustrating year for the teenage who hasn’t featured at any level for the club since February.

Gordon made his first-team breakthrough last season, appearing in a handful of games as the Reds chased a historic quadruple (what a time it was). His most memorable appearance came in January, where he scored his first goal for Liverpool against Shrewsbury in his second match for Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup. That made him the second youngest goalscorer in all competitions, and the Reds’ youngest ever scorer in the FA Cup. The teenager even started the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, which Liverpool won 2-0.

As mentioned above, Gordon hasn’t played since February due to a mysterious injury. Details emerged over the last month from a report by the ECHO’s Ian Doyle that it was a pelvic injury brought about by his physical growth, and that the club are keeping track of his progress under a specialised training programme. Let’s hope he comes back stronger and better than ever.