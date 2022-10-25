Liverpool Target 2023 Return to Action for Starlet Kaide Gordon

Last season, young winger Kaide Gordon was regularly talked about as one of Liverpool’s best and brightest young talents, a star in the making who many were predicting could one day even end up as a successor to Mohamed Salah.

In February, though, the then 17-year-old who turned 18 in October suffered a pelvic injury believed to be related to a growth spurt. He has been sidelined ever since, with little news available concerning when he might be able to return. It appears, though, that early 2023 could be the target for him.

“Kaide’s been unfortunate with a long-term injury,” U21 manager Barry Lewtas told The Liverpool Echo this week. “You have to be careful with certain injuries because there is a long-term plan there as well. He’s still here. He’s still smiling.

“He’s been out for a bit, it’s just small steps with him at the minute. One beauty for us is the World Cup being at an unusual time. Our season stops on November 9th and we don’t restart until January. Hopefully it may give the lads who we’ve got injured, like Kaide, the opportunity to work their way back.”

Gordon joined Liverpool in winter 2021 from Derby County for a reported compensation fee of £1M with add-ons that could take it above £3M. He made his senior that September in the League Cup against Norwich and scored his first goal later in the season in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury.

In total, he made four senior appearances for the Reds in the 2021-22 season before picking up the injury that has sidelined him since, raising the hopes that had been stoked by his pre-season performances. Hopefully, 2023 will see Gordon back on the pitch continuing his development.