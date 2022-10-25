Virgil Van Dijk Reveals Andy Robertson Bond

Virgil van Dijk joined Gary Neville for the Overlap in their 19 Questions segment. Van Dijk revealed several interesting tidbits in the segment, including his favorite vacation destination (the Maldives) and his favorite type of music (Afrobeats).

When asked who his funniest teammate is, the Dutch defender didn’t have to think. He name-dropped his left side partner, Andy Robertson. If you’ve watched any behind the scenes content, you’ll be no stranger to Robertson’s quick sense of humor.

Van Dijk describes him as “bubbly” and “always up for a laugh” which seems about right.

Asked to speak further about that their defensive partnership, van Dijk revealed that their bond is strong, having both broke into the team at about the same time.

”I think since the beginning before I joined, the first half of the season when I wasn’t at Liverpool he [Robertson] didn’t play much, he started to play and that relationship got stronger and stronger.

“With all the experiences we’ve got, the success we had, the bond is very big. The main message is keep a clean sheet and if we do that we have a chance to win the game. It sounds cliche, but it’s the message we have for each other and the main one.”

Would I watch a buddy comedy starring van Dijk and Robertson as co-workers / best friends who have wacky adventures? In a heartbeat, honestly.