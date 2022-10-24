Festive Fixture List Released

Though the November World Cup alters the Premier League calendar, the usual festive period remains.

The Premier League have today released the festive schedule, which includes three fixture schedule changes for Liverpool:

Aston Villa v Liverpool : Monday, December 26 (5:30 PM GMT/12:30PM EST)

: Monday, December 26 (5:30 PM GMT/12:30PM EST) Liverpool v Leicester City : Friday, December 30 (8:00PM/3:00PM EST)

: Friday, December 30 (8:00PM/3:00PM EST) Brentford v Liverpool: Monday, January 2 (5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST)

The remainder of the scheduled games for December and January remain unchanged, with the Reds facing the immediate post-World Cup fixture congestion before returning to a less challenging schedule.

Should Liverpool make it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, the competition will return in February, and will not contribute to the post-New Years fixture schedule in January.