Klopp Talk: “The Spirit Was There”

We can’t play Manchester City every week, which sure is a sentence that I’ve just typed out. This weekend, the Reds took on Nottingham Forest, a far more difficult side, and obviously managed to lose 1-0. The recent dropped points (and the injuries that have helped us drop those points) have obviously not felt great. Jurgen Klopp spoke after the game about how he’s been trying to lift the team’s spirits.

“It is not necessary that I immediately lift players,” he said in his post-match interview. “We have to feel it as well. It’s not that the boys didn’t want – I know that, I saw it. The spirit was there, everything is fine, we took the atmosphere, all these kind of things. Who can we blame for not finishing the situations off? There are not a lot of people out there, it’s just us and that’s why you have to feel it. It’s a big blow for us because we came here and we wanted to get the three points. You look back at the game and you think, ‘How could that not happen?’ But it happened and that’s it.”

Klopp also spoke about the team’s away form vs. their form at home:

“You cannot compare these games. That it’s better for us to play at home, that’s pretty much always the case but I think in normal circumstances we should have won this game today and then we talk differently. But we didn’t, you’re right, but I don’t think that it has anything to do with that we played here away or whatever. It’s just the situation.”

Liverpool’s next game in the Premier League is at home, luckily. We’ll see if we can hold on to all three points then.