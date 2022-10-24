Liverpool Starlets On The Mark For U21 and U18 Victories

It was a dismal weekend for Liverpool’s senior teams, with both the Men’s and Women’s teams falling in league play. The Academy sides, however, had a stellar weekend, with both the U21 and U18 sides claiming tight victories.

Barry Lewtas’ U21 side took on Everton in a mini-derby. The blues went up early with a goal in the 8th minute. In his first start for the U21s, 16-year old Scotsman Ben Doak began to cause problems with his aggressive runs down the right wing, as he is wont to do, and cause a scramble in the box that almost led to a goal for the Reds.

Liverpool got themselves level in the 29th minute thanks to good high pressing from Jake Cain to win the ball back. He quickly put the ball into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.

Liverpool’s winner came from their constant threat, Ben Doak. The winger used his speed to get behind the defense and get onto a ball over the top, finishing past the keeper in the 73rd minute.

The win moved the U21s unbeaten streak in the PL2 to eight games in a row. They sit in sixth place in the PL2, but are only two points behind league leaders Crystal Palace.

The U18 side also had a back and forth match that saw Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad battle for the win against Stoke City. Jayden Danns opened the scoring in just the 9th minute, being quickest to react to a rebound from a save to tap in from close range. Stoke City equalized just two minutes later with Nathan Lowe scoring an a good solo effort.

Trent Kone-Doherty became a key figure for the young Reds as the match wore on, and he put Liverpool back in front in the 20th minute. The lanky speedster turned a defender and then used his pace to get beyond the rest of the defense, calmly finishing his 1v1 chance.

Stoke City leveled the match once again in the 63rd minute from an Ali Hayder shot from distance. Liverpool continued to push, however, and Ranel Young earned a penalty after being fouled by the goalkeeper in a 1v1 situation. Trent Kone-Doherty stepped up to take it, and saw his initial shot saved. He quickly got to the ball to bury the rebound in the 80th minute.

The U18 side has been in great form in the Premier League North so far this season. They are joint leaders at the top of the table with Sunderland, winning five of their seven matches.