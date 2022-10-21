Liverpool Fitness Update: Is Keïta Back?

While no new injuries have been identified — though manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to note that the intensity of Wednesday’s match might have left some, who have yet to be fully assessed, slightly below full fitness.

Naby Keïta, who has been long out with various injuries and illnesses, was pictured back in training on Thursday. Klopp cautions that the midfielder is not fully back, however:

“He was only involved in parts [of training], but will be from Monday on — I think, like Ibou [Konaté] — both will be involved in full training after the Nottingham Forest game on, which is obviously good. But then Naby especially needs time, Ibou not that much because he was not out that long. Naby is a bit behind [Alex] Oxlade[-Chamberlain] — Oxlade trains now for four or five days with us, so that is better but he was out for a long time as well.”

With even the long-term injuries returning to fitness, Klopp might have close to a full squad going into the final matches before the World Cup break.