Liverpool vs. West Ham: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS WEST HAM

| Wednesday, October 19th |

Premier League | Anfield

7:30PM BST/2:30PM EST

Liverpool haven’t had a lot to celebrate so far this season, but two promising results in a row, including beating league favorites Manchester City, have given the Reds some glimmer of hope. If Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are to use the City result as a springboard for the rest of the season, they’ll have to make sure to get all three points in their game in hand, tonight.

West Ham haven’t been the formidable opponent that they were last year, but they come into the clash having won their last four matches, including their last two league matches against Wolves and Fulham.

It might not be an easy task, especially without Diogo Jota on the pitch, Jurgen Klopp off the pitch, and off the back of an exhausting and emotionally charged win. However, these Reds are out of excuses, and need to make every single game count from here on in, especially at home.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. West Ham

Television: Jeff Bezos Prime Video (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Hotstar VIP (India); Astro SuperSport 2 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Team sheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

WEST HAM

Team sheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

