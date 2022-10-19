 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut

However, the Liverpool U21s would fall 3-2 to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

By dxtehsecks
Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley.

Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of completing the comeback. Both players scored within three minutes of each other in stoppage time, with Ramsay’s goal coming off his weak foot, after Doak’s cross was deflected his way. Doak then scored from close range to reduce the deficit to a goal, but time ran out for the young reds.

Definitely, a promising start for Ramsay, who had his start to life on Merseyside derailed on the first day of pre-season, when a back injury was discovered. The £6.5 million signing from Aberdeen has only recently rejoined the squad and was on the bench for Liverpool’s 7-1 victory against Rangers. Let’s hope he kicks on and stays healthy.

