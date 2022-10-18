Liverpool vs. West Ham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

Liverpool vs West Ham

| Wednesday, October 19th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST / 3PM EST

After a hugely important win that still sees them 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal, Liverpool will look to carry that momentum into tomorrow night’s Anfield clash with a West Ham that have finally begun picking up steam over the past few weeks.

David Moyes — a sensible fella, we’ve always said that — and his squad started the year dreadfully, with only four points from their first seven league matches, but have managed to right the ship and currently sit in 12th place, only three behind the Reds, albeit having played a game more.

Things have been better in Europe, and the Hammers have won four straight in the Europa Conference League, guaranteeing their progress to the next round with two games to spare, and confidence should be rising as they head to Anfield, an arena in which they haven’t won since 2015.

Moyes can call on a full squad on Wednesday, including a frontline of Michail Antonio, Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.

Projected Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Núñez, Firmino, Salah

The Reds’ backline sorts itself out these days, with Ibrahima Konaté and Joël Matip not quite ready to feature, so Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk will man the heart of the defense, while a spirited showing against Manchester City is unlikely to keep James Milner in the side ahead of a fit Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In midfield, Curtis Jones, Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta are all in various stages of recovery and will not be involved yet, so a combination of Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henders and Harvey Elliott is likely to start.

Up top, Diogo Jota has been ruled out until after the World Cup, while Luis Díaz remains unavailable for a similar time frame, so a starting trio of Darwin Núñez, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah seems likely for the foreseeable future.

What the Managers Said

Jürgen Klopp: “I’m not sure we can give the West Ham game even more importance than we already put in because 100 per cent, there is a natural barrier. But yes, it’s very important, absolutely, and we respect them a lot.”

David Moyes: “The last few times we’ve been there, we’ve been unfortunate with the results, during COVID and last season as well, when we lost one-nil. All the lads will be up for it in that atmosphere and to play in such a fantastic stadium against fantastic players, so we’ll go toe-to-toe with them.“

The Officials

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistant referees: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Craig Pawson, Dan Cook

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

In the meantime, and as always, we'll be keeping you updated with all the buildup to the game, including team news as it's released, our live matchday thread, and post-match recaps from The Liverpool Offside staff.