Alisson Becker Runner Up For Yashin Award

The nascent Yashin Award was presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday. The award honors the player chosen as the best goalkeeper of the year. Alisson Becker won the first iteration of the award in 2019, the same year his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk was the runner-up for the whole shebang.

This year, it was Alisson’s turn to take second, behind Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois. Alisson kept 27 clean sheets in 54 appearances for the Reds over the course of 2022. Courtois was obviously part of the team who beat Liverpool last season in the Champions League final and also won La Liga at a jog.

The Belgian joins Alisson as well as Italy and PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in winning this award. While the award has technically been around for four seasons now, it was canceled along with the whole Ballon d’Or competition in 2020 due to Covid-19.

So far this season in Premier League and in Europe, Alisson has played all 13 matches and has kept four clean sheets in the process. The most recent, and arguably the most important, came over the weekend when the Reds beat Manchester City 1-0.