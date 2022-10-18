Liverpool Players’ Ballon d’Or Rankings Revealed

It will be no surprise to anyone who followed Liverpool last season that Mohamed Salah was the highest ranking Red in the Ballon d’Or rankings for the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian reached fifth place after scoring 31 goals in Liverpool’s nearly-record making season.

The prize was won by Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, who achieved this milestone for the first time in his career.

Salah showed up fifth for the Reds, but there were four other Liverpool players who also made the top 25.

Next on the list was Fabinho, who came in 14th in the world. In 16th was Virgil van Dijk, whose position slipped significantly since he came in as the runner-up in 2019. Luis Díaz was in 17th place. Further down the list, Trent Alexander-Arnold ranked at 22nd place.

With Fabinho, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold all in the top 25, it proves just how impressive the Reds’ defense was last season. Things are not going quite as well so far this season, but their clean sheet against Manchester City on Sunday is a good start for Liverpool regaining some of the form that pushed so many of their players into being judged some of the best in the world.