Klopp Talk: It Was a “Top-Class Goal”

Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield is exactly what we’ve been looking for this season. The game had everything: a Mo Salah goal, an Alisson assist, Liverpool’s defense remembering how to defend, Haland not scoring, and at least one fight and a red card. Jurgen Klopp discussed a few key performances after the game.

“Mo played an exceptional game,” the boss told the club’s website after the match ended. “Absolutely outstanding. Yes, obviously he was one of two strikers in the centre together with Bobby. Great, an absolutely top performance. The goal was world-class. Again, a colleague of yours asked me if I think we were a bit lucky in that moment because [Joao] Cancelo missed the ball. I didn’t see a player missing the ball, I saw a player using his body extremely well and being there in the one-on-one situation with the goalie. So, a top-class goal. The situation immediately before was really unlucky that he didn’t score there already. Apart from that, good on the ball, a constant threat in behind, working extremely hard, an outstanding performance, honestly. It was really good.”

The fact that Liverpool also kept a clean sheet was something worth celebrating, and Joe Gomez’ performance earned him the Player of the Match. Klopp was quick to heap praise on Joe and the rest of the defense.

“It’s just great for Joey that he can show what a player he is,” Klopp added. “Outstanding, outstanding talent, a great player and can play different positions, obviously. Today was sensational, a mature performance together with Virgil and the two full-backs. I’d like to mention - and it’s fine, Joey deserves all the praise - but I am pretty sure before the game a lot of people thought, ‘Oh, James Milner against Phil Foden.’ The way James Milner played was absolutely unbelievable. Joey as well. He was the right side and did pretty well, Robbo was there with a top-class game and Virgil as well. Then in the moments when we needed Ali, he was there as well. Our defensive line, it was for sure the best game they played this season. It was good, the timing was nearly perfect - that’s the way we have to defend. Now we have three days for recovery pretty much and then we play West Ham. Then we have to go again and they will ask for absolutely everything as well. The next tough game is waiting.”