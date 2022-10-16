 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0: Man Of The Match

We want you to help pick our Man of the Match in a wild game that saw Liverpool put together their best overall performance all season.

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Now THAT felt like the Liverpool of old. In a marquee match up with Manchester City, every single Liverpool player on the pitch SHOWED UP. There were fantastic performances from across the field, including a redemptive showing from Joe Gomez in central defense, and a very refreshed looking Andy Robertson at left back. Harvey Elliott was again at the center of so many Liverpool attacks, and did solid work tracking back as well. Mohamed Salah looked sharp all game long despite getting manhandled, and finally got his goal on a blistering counter. Alisson, along with making several huge saves, provided the assist for Salah with a sensational driven punt. Diogo Jota quietly led the team with 4 key passes in the attack, and also led the team with 5 tackles. And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the Anfield faithful. The stadium was absolutely ROCKING!

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Who was Liverpool’s MotM against Manchester City?

view results
  • 24%
    Joe Gomez
    (49 votes)
  • 3%
    Andy Robertson
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    Harvey Elliott
    (2 votes)
  • 44%
    Mohamed Salah
    (88 votes)
  • 16%
    Alisson
    (33 votes)
  • 2%
    Diogo Jota
    (5 votes)
  • 8%
    Anfield
    (16 votes)
199 votes total Vote Now

