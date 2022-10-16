Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY

| Sunday, October 16th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:30PM BST/11:30PM EST

Liverpool have ran out victorious the last two times these sides have faced, but it’s hard to be too optimistic for Liverpool’s chances considering their sputtering league form to start the campaign. Regardless, the Reds haven’t lost a league match in front of a crowd at Anfield in 5.5 years, so there’s some hope that the home advantage could play the difference today.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 232 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

MANCHESTER CITY

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

