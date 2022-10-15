Konate A Doubt For Manchester City Clash

If you thought that Liverpool’s injury crisis was nearing an end, you’d be sorely mistaken. According to reports in The Athletic today, Liverpool defender and French International Ibrahima Konate is a fitness doubt for the Manchester City game tomorrow.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate doubtful for Man City. 23yo France int’l the latest #LFC injury concern with muscle problem. Issue said to be minor but missed training on Friday & won’t be risked if unfit. W/ @JamesPearceLFC @TheAthleticUK #LIVMCI https://t.co/PT2UzgQBsC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 15, 2022

Konate had just made his first start of the season on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League. Liverpool went on to win that match by 7-1, including three goals from Mo Salah. His hattrick was the quickest hattrick in Champions League history.

Konate’s injury is understood to be minor according to the reporting, but given the conservative nature of the medical staff at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s team is already missing Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds manager could decide to start Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk with James Milner at rightback. Or, he could slide Fabinho back to centerback and keep Gomez at RB.

Konate joins an already lengthy list of injuries at Liverpool. Hopefully he isn’t out for long.