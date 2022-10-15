 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Konate A Doubt For Manchester City Clash

A new muscle injury has shown up

By Mark Kastner
Rangers FC v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

If you thought that Liverpool’s injury crisis was nearing an end, you’d be sorely mistaken. According to reports in The Athletic today, Liverpool defender and French International Ibrahima Konate is a fitness doubt for the Manchester City game tomorrow.

Konate had just made his first start of the season on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League. Liverpool went on to win that match by 7-1, including three goals from Mo Salah. His hattrick was the quickest hattrick in Champions League history.

Konate’s injury is understood to be minor according to the reporting, but given the conservative nature of the medical staff at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s team is already missing Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds manager could decide to start Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk with James Milner at rightback. Or, he could slide Fabinho back to centerback and keep Gomez at RB.

Konate joins an already lengthy list of injuries at Liverpool. Hopefully he isn’t out for long.

