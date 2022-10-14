Robertson: “A Game Against City Will Always Be Difficult”

Liverpool romped to a 7-1 victory over Rangers in Glasgow on Wednesday night. The huge win was a welcome relief after a tough run of results in the last two months. The next test, a visit from Manchester City on Sunday, will be much tougher, but Andy Robertson is hoping the Reds can build on the midweek result and put together consistently good performances once again.

“We need to try and get consistency back into our game, into our performances. That’s what we have been lacking this season,” Robertson admitted to the BBC following the win over Rangers. “It always has to start somewhere. The result was obviously a very good one but the performance was excellent.

“We have to keep that going, we have to play with that intensity. If we do that then we will pick up a lot better results.”

The Champions League win will surely be a huge confidence boost for Liverpool, but they’ll have to find another level against Sunday’s opponent. City are possibly the best team in the world, with a striker in Erling Haaland that is seemingly scoring at will, so the Reds will need to shore things up and be at the top of their game to have a chance.

“Obviously a game against City will always be difficult, they are flying this season, playing really well, difficult to play against. But us at our best can always compete,” said Robertson.

“We have to be like that. If we are anything below that it will be a difficult afternoon but if we are at our best then we know we can cause problems to any team. That’s what we have to aim for.”