Rangers vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

RANGERS VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, October 12th |

Premier League | Ibrox

8PM BST/3PM EST

OK, round two of the Scottish fans that wish they were English vs. the English fans that wish they weren’t.

Football wise, a Liverpool win tonight paired with a Napoli win against Ajax (the two face off in tonight’s early game) would mean that the Reds need just one point in their next two to qualify for the next round. Please don’t make this interesting Liverpool, my heart isn’t ready for the Europa League just yet.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Rangers vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Plus (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

RANGERS

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.