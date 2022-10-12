Liverpool Face Further Postponements Due to King Charles’ Coronation

After seeing their fixtures against Wolves at home and Chelsea away postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Liverpool FC could be in for more match postponement shenanigans after news broke of King Charles’ coronation date. Set for May 6, nearly eight months after he took on the role, sport is again expected to come to a standstill that weekend, with another round of Premier League fixtures potentially postponed.

The fixture in question is Liverpool’s home game against Brentford on that very day.

The Premier League hasn’t even announced their plans for how those fixtures against Wolves and Chelsea will be played, so it’ll be interesting to see how they go about handling this round of disruption. We also note that the Reds will play their last fixture before the World Cup on 12 November, hosting Southampton, before the league breaks for six weeks. It’ll be difficult to squeeze three fixtures back into the schedule if Liverpool goes further into the other domestic cups or European competition, so the vibes from the league, for now, are just “cool, let’s see.”