FA Investigating Incident in Arsenal v. Liverpool Match

An FA spokesperson confirmed that the organization is investigating reports of comments made in the Arsenal v. Liverpool match on Sunday, stating after the match that: “We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident.”

In stoppage time on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Arsenal defender Gabriel exchanged heated words, an exchange that led to larger sections of either team getting involved.

Referee Michael Oliver heard accounts of the event during the match, and spoke to both managers in stoppage time.

While Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp emphasized that the FA investigation meant he was unable to comment post-match, Mikael Arteta said in his post-match comments, “It was an incident that happened. Whatever happens on that pitch stays on that pitch.”

Rumors continue to circle, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. Per The Mirror, both Henderson and Gabriel have presented their side of events to the FA. Oliver will have also presented his report to the FA, who will investigate and determine if charges are necessary.