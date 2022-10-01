Klopp Talk: “Did We Deserve to Win? I’m Not Sure”

The worst of starts, the greatest of comebacks, and a heartbreaking finish.

Liverpool supporters were put through something of an emotional rollercoaster watching their side fight back from two goals down against Brighton, take the lead, only to concede a late equalizer to finish 3-3.

It was the first league outing for the Reds since the Merseyside derby four weeks ago, with supporters hoping the extended time off following the international break and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II would’ve given Jurgen Klopp time to right a stuttering domestic start to the season.

Instead Leandro Trossard scored the first two goals of his hat trick inside 20 minutes, with the defense letting the side down on numerous occasions. However, Roberto Firmino bagged a brace each side of the halftime whistle before the Seagull’s Adam Webster completed the comeback for the Reds by diverting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner into his own net.

But then the Reds took their foot off the gas, allowing wave after wave of Brighton attacks before Trossard pounced on Virgil Van Dijk’s missed clearance to slot home his third and deflate the Anfield crowd.

“This game has different stories,” Klopp admitted speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

“There’s the story of the two early goals we conceded. There’s the story of how we came back in the game. And there’s the story of how we threw it away.

“I think it’s important that we first admit that Brighton, it’s no coincidence they are in the table where they are a really good football team, a real team.”

While a more encouraging performance in attack saw his side score more than two goals for only the second time in the league all season, the defense proved to be a concern, with even the presence of the indispensable pair of Thiago and Joel Matip in the side proved incapable of stymying the visitors.

“We got more control of the game,” Klopp continued. “We scored our goals. Yes, [Brighton] had still counter-attacks, which were really tricky.”

“We could have won. Would we have deserved to win? I’m actually not sure.

“I think a draw is what Brighton deserve and what we deserve, with all the different stories. Of course in our situation it’s now not helpful that you go 2-0 down, with all the good things we did during the week.”

The German manager will need to right the ship sharpish, as 10 points from their opening seven games of the season has the Reds clinging to the top half of the table.

“Confidence,” Klopp said. “I said often enough is a little flower and if somebody steps on it, [it’s] really difficult. But we had them there, we forced it, scored good goals, had our moments.”

“In the end, it is 3-3 and we have to accept it. It’s of course not enough for us in the situation, but for the game that’s what we got.”