Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton

Liverpool 3 - 3 Brighton

Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG)

Brighton: Trossard 4’, 17’, 83’

Pre-Match

As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.

First Half

Well, if I wanted a different result from a scoreless draw, Brighton ensured that within the first four minutes. Leandro Trossard got control of a poorly-dealt with ball right in front of the Liverpool goal. He turned past Jordan Henderson and scored the first of the game in the bottom far corner.

Liverpool feel so far off the pace in the first 10 minutes, even aside from the goal. They can’t seem to keep possession and are too slow to respond to Brighton. Alisson has been their saving grace in front of the goal, which is never a good thing.

And as if to prove my point, Trossard gets a second past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, doubling Brighton’s lead. Alexander-Arnold has not have a good start to this game.

The Reds continue to look low on confidence, and they need someone to step up. Salah nearly gets there twice with two different corners, but both shots are saved.

Finally, finally Salah sets up Firmino, who scores. Initially, Salah is deemed offside in the build up, but VAR reversed the decision and the goal stands. Huge moment in this game that Liverpool really need to capitalize on. It’s nice to see them waking up out of whatever walking coma they started this match in.

At nearly the stroke of halftime, Liverpool almost let in a third. There were two Brighton players unmarked at the far post, but the attack comes to nothing, and Liverpool go into the locker room only down by one.

Second Half

Liverpool get the first chance after the restart. The Brighton keeper stopped a header from Virgil van Dijk off of a corner.

Whatever changes Klopp implemented at halftime seem to be working, because Liverpool look more alive and in tune than they did the whole first half. Maybe he just dunked them all in ice water or something.

It’s Firmino again who ties it up in the 54th minute. The attack begins all the way at the own goal. Joel Matip cleared a shot on goal and the players sprinted forward with Firmino getting the last touch into the goal. It was an excellently worked group goal from the whole team. That’s more of the Liverpool I remember.

Moments later, Firmino should have notched a hat trick, but his shot clear on goal was sent straight to the keeper for an easy save.

Klopp makes a double substitution at around the 60th minute, removing Henderson and Tsimikas for James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool keep up the pressure, and in the 64th minute, Brighton crack again. This time Alexander-Arnold gets a bit of his own back after a poor first half. His corner leads to chaos for Brighton. Sanchez punches the ball right into his defender, who accidentally nicks it into his own goal.

Another huge save from Alisson prevents Danny Welbeck from evening the score on the other side, and Liverpool go into the last 20 minutes with a tenuous one goal lead.

Firmino comes off for Diogo Jota after scoring a brace for the Reds. For the other team, old friend Adam Lallana steps onto the pitch for Brighton.

Elliott attempts an athletic, bullet of an overhead kick for a fourth. If that had gone in, I wouldn’t talk about anything for the rest of my life.

Alas, instead of changing the whole trajectory of my life, instead it’s Trossard who again gets a break through, finishing off his hat trick. Welbeck’s searching, low cross into the box somehow gets past three of Liverpool’s defenders to land at Trossard’s feet. Trossard tucks it into the corner of the net. That one was tough to watch.

Díaz slides in at the other end and nearly connects on Jota’s cross, but he can’t get enough on it.

A final change for Liverpool as Darwin Nunez replaces Thiago Alcantara in the midfield.

Final Thoughts

The second half was certainly an improvement over the first half, but on the whole, a draw was probably deserved between these two teams. Liverpool need to pull themselves out of the lethargic rut they’ve been in and figure it out or it’s going to be a long season.